Woman, male friend held for dumping husband's chopped body in suitcase at Perambur railway station

CHENNAI: Two days after the shocking discovery of the torso of a man stuffed inside a suitcase on Perambur railway station platform, the police arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly murdering her husband and chopping his body.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, police said the accused brought the suitcase in an autorickshaw and left it on Platform 4 before fleeing. After a body was found inside the suitcase, the police began investigating. When they checked CCTV footage from the area and helped trace the accused.

The victim has been identified as Ameer Ali, the report said, adding that the police are investigating other details and also the motive.