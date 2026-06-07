Woman, male friend held for dumping husband's chopped body in suitcase at Perambur railway station

CHENNAI: Two days after the shocking discovery of the torso of a man stuffed inside a suitcase on Perambur railway station platform, the police arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly murdering her husband and chopping his body.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, police said the accused brought the suitcase in an autorickshaw and left it on Platform 4 before fleeing. After a body was found inside the suitcase, the police began investigating. When they checked CCTV footage from the area and helped trace the accused.
The victim has been identified as Ameer Ali, the report said, adding that the police are investigating other details and also the motive.
The case came to light on Friday morning when passengers noticed a blue trolley suitcase lying unattended near the staircase connecting Platform 4 to the Jamalia side of the Perambur railway station. As it remained there for a long time, they alerted railway police.
Initially, police believed the suitcase may have been left behind by a passenger. However, its unusual weight raised suspicion.
When officers opened the suitcase, they found a man's body wrapped in a red plastic sheet and packed inside a sack.
The police found that the victim's head, hands, and legs had been severed. The body had also started decomposing, indicating that the murder had taken place a few days prior to that.
Senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The body was later sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
A sniffer dog was also pressed into service, but it did not provide any major leads. However, a breakthrough came when the police examined CCTV footage from the railway station and nearby areas as part of the investigation. The footage showed two people arriving in an autorickshaw, carrying the suitcase to Platform 4 and leaving shortly afterwards.
Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, police identified the deceased as Ameer Ali. Further investigation revealed that the victim's wife and her male friend had allegedly brought the suitcase to the station.
The duo has been arrested and is being questioned. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the murder.