GV Prakash, Saindhavi file for mutual divorce in Chennai family court

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil film music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi appeared before the family court in the city and filed for mutual divorce, on Monday.

On Monday, the estranged couple appeared physically before the family court at the Madras High Court complex, seeking mutual separation.

It was reported that both of them agreed before the court to separate from the martial knot with mutual consent. Recording the submission, the court adjourned the matter for further proceedings.

Though the couple announced separation, it was evident that they maintained a cordial relationship as they left the court premises after court proceedings in the same car.

The much-celebrated K-Town couple tied their knot in 2013 after being in a romantic relationship for more than a decade. Both of them marked their notable works in the Tamil film industry, GV Prakash as a composer and actor and Saindhavi as a playback singer.

However, in 2024, GV Prakash announced the separation, and though they had been separated unofficially, both maintained a warm relationship. It is to be noted that they performed together in a musical concert in Malaysia recently.