Gautami property case: ED arrests Alagappan, his 3 family members

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman and film producer C Alagappan and three members of his family in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged fraudulent sale and diversion of properties belonging to actor Gautami Tadimalla, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The arrested persons have been identified as Alagappan (66), his wife Nachal (60), son Siva (35) and daughter-in-law Aarthi (33). While Aarthi was granted bail by a court as she has an infant, Alagappan, Nachal and Siva have been lodged in Puzhal Prison in Chennai.
The ED's action follows a complaint filed by Gautami with the Chennai Police in 2023. She had alleged that Alagappan, a long-time family friend whom she had trusted to manage her properties, misused the power of attorney given to him and allegedly cheated her of properties and funds worth several crore rupees.According to the complaint, Gautami owned a plot of land in Kancheepuram district valued at around Rs 20 crore. She had planned to sell the property to meet expenses related to her cancer treatment and her daughter's future education.
Gautami had discussed the proposed sale with Alagappan, following which he obtained a General Power of Attorney in his name. She later alleged that he claimed the property had been sold for only Rs 6 crore and had misappropriated the proceeds. She also alleged that Alagappan's wife, son and daughter-in-law were involved in the alleged fraud.
The allegations were not limited to the Kancheepuram property. According to the background of the case, Gautami had also alleged that properties belonging to her in Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram and Chennai were transferred, purchased or partitioned without her knowledge. She further alleged that substantial amounts were siphoned from her bank accounts using powers of attorney and other documents.
Following her complaint, several cases were registered by different police agencies in Tamil Nadu. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai Police took up the investigation and later traced Alagappan and his family members to Thrissur in Kerala. Alagappan, Nachal, Siva and Aarthi were arrested by the CCB and remanded in custody before subsequently securing bail.
The ED later registered a case to investigate the money laundering aspects of the alleged property fraud. The central agency is examining whether the assets and funds allegedly obtained through the transactions constitute proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe is based on nearly seven FIRs registered by various police agencies in Tamil Nadu in connection with allegations against Alagappan and his family.
As part of the investigation, the ED recently conducted searches at around six premises linked to Alagappan and his family. The searches were carried out at locations including Velachery, Karpagam Avenue, Anna Nagar and Poonamallee in Chennai, besides premises in Karaikudi and Madurai.
Following the searches, the ED summoned Gautami to clarify details regarding documents and financial transactions seized during the raids. Gautami subsequently appeared at the ED's Chennai office and provided her statement to the officials.
The investigation is now focused on tracing the alleged financial transactions, examining the properties involved and determining the role of Alagappan and his family members in the alleged diversion of assets and funds. Meanwhile, with the latest arrests, the ED is continuing its investigation into the money laundering allegations arising from the property dispute.