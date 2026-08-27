Gautami property case: ED arrests Alagappan, his 3 family members

ED arrests Alagappan, family in Gautami property case

The ED's action follows a complaint filed by Gautami with the Chennai Police in 2023. She had alleged that Alagappan, a long-time family friend whom she had trusted to manage her properties, misused the power of attorney given to him and allegedly cheated her of properties and funds worth several crore rupees.According to the complaint, Gautami owned a plot of land in Kancheepuram district valued at around Rs 20 crore. She had planned to sell the property to meet expenses related to her cancer treatment and her daughter's future education.

Gautami had discussed the proposed sale with Alagappan, following which he obtained a General Power of Attorney in his name. She later alleged that he claimed the property had been sold for only Rs 6 crore and had misappropriated the proceeds. She also alleged that Alagappan's wife, son and daughter-in-law were involved in the alleged fraud.