Actress Gautami appears before ED in property misappropriation case
The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of Gautami’s properties by Alagappan, who was earlier arrested following a complaint filed by the actress.
CHENNAI: Actress Gautami appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Chennai in connection with the ongoing investigation into a property misappropriation case.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of Gautami’s properties by Alagappan, who was earlier arrested following a complaint filed by the actress.
