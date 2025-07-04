Begin typing your search...

    Actress Gautami appears before ED in property misappropriation case

    The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of Gautami’s properties by Alagappan, who was earlier arrested following a complaint filed by the actress.

    4 July 2025
    Actress Gautami (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: Actress Gautami appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Chennai in connection with the ongoing investigation into a property misappropriation case.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of Gautami’s properties by Alagappan, who was earlier arrested following a complaint filed by the actress.

