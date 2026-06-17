ED raids Chennai, Madurai premises linked to producer in Gautami property fraud case

CHENNAI: Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises in Chennai and Madurai linked to businessman and film producer C Alagappan and his family in connection with a money laundering case probe arising from property fraud allegations made by actor Gautami Tadimalla.
According to sources, searches were carried out at around six premises, including locations in Velachery, Karpagam Avenue, Anna Nagar, and Poonamallee in and around Chennai, as well as in Karaikudi and Madurai.
The probe is based on nearly seven FIRs registered by various police agencies in Tamil Nadu over allegations that Alagappan and his family members misused powers of attorney executed by Gautami and fraudulently diverted her properties and funds.
The central agency is investigating whether assets and funds allegedly obtained through the transactions qualify as "proceeds of crime" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The case stems from a complaint filed by Gautami in 2023. The actor alleged that Alagappan, a long-time associate entrusted with managing and disposing of certain properties, cheated her of assets worth several crore rupees.
She alleged that her properties located in Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, and Chennai were transferred, purchased, or partitioned without her knowledge. Gautami also claimed that substantial sums were siphoned from her accounts using powers of attorney and signed documents.
The allegations led to multiple criminal cases, arrests, lookout circulars, and prolonged litigation.
In December 2023, the Madras High Court declined anticipatory bail to Alagappan and his family members, observing that materials collected during the investigation disclosed a prima facie case of cheating and misappropriation.