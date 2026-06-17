ED raids Chennai, Madurai premises linked to producer in Gautami property fraud case

According to sources, searches were carried out at around six premises, including locations in Velachery, Karpagam Avenue, Anna Nagar, and Poonamallee in and around Chennai, as well as in Karaikudi and Madurai.

The probe is based on nearly seven FIRs registered by various police agencies in Tamil Nadu over allegations that Alagappan and his family members misused powers of attorney executed by Gautami and fraudulently diverted her properties and funds.

The central agency is investigating whether assets and funds allegedly obtained through the transactions qualify as "proceeds of crime" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).