Gang kidnaps, assaults Chennai man for two days; dumps body near Selaiyur

CHENNAI: A gang including a TVK functionary, kidnapped a 33-year-old man, assaulted him for two days, and when he died of internal injuries, dumped his body near Selaiyur on Tuesday. The motive was revenge for cheating a woman, said the police, adding that six people were arrested.

The Selaiyur police on Tuesday received information about an unidentified body that was dumped on the roadside with injuries, in Santhosapuram. During the inquiry, officials found a tattoo on his body that read 'Shalini'. The CCTV footage from the spot showed two men coming there on a bike, dumping the body, and fleeing. From that, the police found that the vehicle belonged to Saravanan of Chromepet.

Their investigation revealed that the deceased was Jayakumar (33) from Seriyan Nagar in Washermenpet, a staffer of a private firm in Guindy. Despite being married with a daughter, he had an affair with a young woman without revealing his marital status. He allegedly took a two-gram gold ring and Rs 11,000 from her before distancing himself.

After she found out that Jayakumar was already married and had cheated her, she spoke to her relative, Saravanan. The latter and his seven friends, including Aravindan, a TVK functionary, kidnapped Jayakumar from Guindy on June 26 in a car and took him to places like Chromepet and Kundrathur, where they kept him locked in a room and assaulted him for two days, leaving him with serious internal injuries. They later dumped his body near a wooded area in Santhosapuram.

The police arrested Saravanan, Dinesh, Rajesh, Pradeep, Sachin, and Vigneshwaran alias Vicky, and are searching for Aravindan and Naveen, who are on the run.