Food review: Relish a fusion of delicacies in Soul Garden Bistro

CHENNAI: Set on one of the bustling roads of Kilpauk, the ambience of Soul Garden Bistro is a complete contrast to its surroundings. The lush green environment and simple aesthetics stand out, giving a serene vibe. “We started as Soul Garden Bistro and transformed into Lyfe By Soul Garden after the pandemic. But I wanted to bring back the old charm of the café. So, we have returned to the old name and completely revamped the menu with exotic vegetarian dishes,” begins Jignesh Pujara, founder of the diner.

Talking about sustaining competition in the industry, Jignesh reflects, “We shouldn’t stick to one idea; instead, we should try to create something new and creative. It is hard to come up with new dishes all the time. I wanted to address the issues we face with food now and develop innovative solutions.”

The menu features an array of dishes, both continental and Indian. “We wanted to give a special touch to each traditional dish. For example, the naan we provide here is sourdough naan. This will not make the naan rubbery but will give it a bread-like texture,” he says. They also have a pani puri sorbet, which is quite mind-boggling. As a first step in launching their new menu, the diner has introduced a special Deepavali buffet until November 3, featuring dishes from the revamped menu.

We started with the maya mojito, which is a fusion of blue curaçao and strawberry flavours. The creamy truffle alfredo was rich and had a smooth texture. Ever tried a sizzling burger? The sizzling truffle fungi burger was unique and filling. The masala kulcha, made with sourdough, and the Amritsari paneer made for a great combination. The tender paneer pieces in creamy gravy were a must-try.

Taking a turn toward the Chinese side, we tried the sizzling fried rice alongside paneer tikka. The presentation was novel, keeping the dish piping hot, and the flavours were also appetising. Lastly, the blueberry cream soda blew our minds with its distinctive taste.