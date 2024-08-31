Begin typing your search...

    F4 Chennai street race Live: Qualifying sessions moved to Sunday pertaining to delays

    In the revised schedule released, the first practice session will start at 7pm.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Aug 2024 12:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-31 12:23:19  )
    CHENNAI: After chaos and drama on the opening day of the Indian Racing Festival (IRL), the organizers have released the revised schedule, however the qualifying session has been pushed to Sunday.

    First category will be the formula IRL cars which will go for about 25 minutes.

    Then the first free practice for IRL will take place at 7:40pm.

    The F4 practice session will only start at 8:20pm.

    It is said that the track will be closed only at 11:00pm. Till then the drivers will have their first taste of the track on day one of the second round here.

    However, tomorrow will be a different story as all qualifying and races will take place as a whole.

    It is expected to begin early than the scheduled timings.

    Live Updates

    2024-08-31 12:00:09
    Indian Racing FestivalFormula LGBF4 practice sessionChennairacing qualifiers
    Online Desk

