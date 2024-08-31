How twists on track almost turned F4 night street race in Chennai from spectacle to debacle

CHENNAI: After traversing through tightly contested political and legal lanes, the Formula 4 night street race finally commenced in Chennai on Saturday night. However, what was promised to be a one-of-its-kind spectacle that was being organised for the first time in South Asia almost turned into a debacle, before the organisers finally managed to pull it together to get it going.

When the first division bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the petition against holding the event with only basic conditions, including that the organisers should get the mandatory certification from Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the general perception was that the last of the hurdles that the event confronted was surmounted.

But that was far from what unfolded on the first of the two-day event.

The large media contingent, which was unhappy about the poor arrangement right from morning, soon realised they were not the only ones who were at the receiving end. The first indication was seeing the drivers, who had come to the circuit for practice session, returning to the hotel soon afterwards.

It was soon known that the FIA team which reviewed the race track on Saturday morning and denied certification, a mandatory procedure for any such event to be conducted under its aegis, citing the need to change some spots along the 3.7-km circuit.

The Chennai Street Circuit features a total of 19 bends. As DT Next reported earlier after speaking with race director Farhan Vohra, the most challenging turns were near Turns 1, 5, 12, and 19. While the full information is not yet known, it appears that the FIA recommended alterations to some sections of the track, including Turn 19. and other parts of the track.

This was not an easy conundrum to resolve. The organisers, Racing Promotion Private Limited, were directed by the High Court to submit the homologation certificate before noon for the race to be held by Saturday evening. After the latest hurdle, RPPL filed an urgent petition seeking an extension to obtain the FIA certification.

As things were in a state of suspended animation, the race drivers were informed that their team briefings would be delayed and that the afternoon practice sessions were cancelled. This left the drivers and crew members, who had hoped to get acquainted with the circuit, in uncertainty.

As time went on, safety cars and heavier vehicles emerged, signalling that the organisers had begun implementing the changes recommended by the FIA. A few hours later, a Grade 3 licence was issued for the Chennai City Circuit under the non-permanent category, and cars gradually rolled out for their practice sessions.

All of a sudden, the air was rent with the sweet engine roar and the scent of burnt rubber wafted in. The much-awaited event was on, finally, under the bright white light. It all felt a little calmer thereafter. A memorable day, one with a lot to forget.