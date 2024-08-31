F4 Chennai street race: Madras HC extends time to obtain certificate to conduct race

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court extended the time to obtain certification from Federation Internationale del' Automobile (FIA) to conduct the Formula 4 street night within the city.

A division bench of Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice PB Balaji directed the State that the race should not be conducted without obtaining the certification while extending the time until 8pm today.

The racing organization, Racing Promotion Private Limited, moved an urgent petition before the High Court

as it couldn't get the certificate fr FIA within the time stipulated by the Court.

Senior counsel PR Raman appeared for the private racing organisation said that the FIA suggested some changes to be made on the racing track and the process is ongoing.

Hence, he sought to extended the time untill 8pm to get the certification.

The State assured that the race will not be conducted untill obtaining the certification from the competent body.

After the submission the bench extended the time until 8pm today to obtain the certification or else the race should be postponed.

