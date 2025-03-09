ED ends raids at Tasmac, liquor firms; claims seizure of documents against Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) finally concluded searches at Tasmac headquarters and premises linked to those close to Minister V Senthilbalaji on Sunday.

The sleuths raided several offices and premises across the State, including Chennai and Senthilbalaji's native Karur, in connection with the alleged liquor purchase scam. The offices of some of the leading distilleries were also searched.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the officials claimed that various important documents and cash were seized during the raids.

All seized documents would be examined before deciding the next course of action, the officials added.

The searches began on March 6, with the ED officials conducting raids at more than 25 locations in Tamil Nadu, including the houses of close associates of Minister V Senthilbalaji in Karur.

These raids were linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) that has monopoly over liquor trade in the state, official sources said.