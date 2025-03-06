ED raids houses of minister Senthilbalaji’s associates in Karur

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search operation at the houses of close associates of Minister V Senthilbalaji in Karur on Thursday.

Reports added that these raids are linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) that has monopoly over liquor trade in the state, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at about 10 premises in the state, including those linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities, the sources said.

A team of around 20 officials who came to Karur by five vehicles conducted a search at the houses of Kongu mess owner Mani at Rayanur, Sakthi Mess owner Sakthivel at Gothai Nagar in Athur branch road and MCS Sankar, PWD contractor and one of the closest associates of Senthilbalaji at Palaniappan Nagar.

The party cadres have assembled in front of the houses and are anxiously waiting for the outcome of the search, which has created ripples among the DMK cadres in Karur.

