Dubare elephant camp tragedy: Karnataka announces Rs 20 lakh aid to Chennai woman’s family

CHENNAI: Following the tragic incident that took place at the famous Dubare Elephant Camp in Coorg, Karnataka, the Karnataka Forest Department has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of a Chennai woman who died in the accident, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Chennai woman was crushd to death after getting trapped under an elephant during a clash between two jumbo elephants.
Dubare Elephant Camp, located near Kushalnagar on the banks of the Cauvery river, is a famous tourist destination known for elephant training and elephant bathing activities. During the summer holidays, hundreds of tourists from across the country visit the camp.
On Sunday (May 16) morning, tourists were watching and bathing elephants in the river when two elephants, a female elephant named Marthanda and a male elephant named Kanjan, suddenly started fighting. As panic spread, tourists ran in different directions.
During the chaos, Marthanda lost balance and fell into the river. A family from Chennai, who were taking photographs in the river, got trapped under the elephant. The husband managed to escape with their child, but his wife, 33-year-old Jency from Pallavaram, was caught underneath.
Her husband Joel tried to rescue her and finally pulled her out. However, she had suffered severe head injuries after hitting rocks in the river. She was rushed to a hospital in Kushalnagar but died despite treatment.
Joel later alleged that there were no proper safety arrangements or ambulance facilities at the camp.
Even in his grief, Joel decided to donate his wife’s eyes, according to media reports.