Chennai woman crushed to death by elephant at Kodagu camp

How did the incident happen at the Dubare Elephant Camp?

According to a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, two elephants standing near the waterbody suddenly began fighting. Mahouts and camp staff tried to control the animals as tourists standing nearby moved away in fear.

During the fight, one elephant pushed the other near the bathing area. Within seconds, one of the elephants fell towards the side where tourists were standing.

Jinu, who was standing near the edge with her family, got trapped underneath the elephant after it collapsed. Her husband, who was holding their child, along with other visitors and camp workers, rushed towards her and tried to rescue her.