Chennai woman crushed to death by elephant at Kodagu camp

CHENNAI: A woman from Chennai died after an elephant fell on her during a fight with another elephant at the Dubare Elephant Camp near Coorg in Karnataka on Sunday, according to reports.
The deceased was identified as Jinu (33), who had gone to Coorg with her husband and child on a family trip. Tourists had gathered near the camp to watch elephants being bathed when the incident took place.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the incident occurred while visitors were watching the elephants near the bathing area at the camp.
According to a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, two elephants standing near the waterbody suddenly began fighting. Mahouts and camp staff tried to control the animals as tourists standing nearby moved away in fear.
During the fight, one elephant pushed the other near the bathing area. Within seconds, one of the elephants fell towards the side where tourists were standing.
Jinu, who was standing near the edge with her family, got trapped underneath the elephant after it collapsed. Her husband, who was holding their child, along with other visitors and camp workers, rushed towards her and tried to rescue her.
The elephant got up after a few moments, following which people gathered around the woman. However, Jinu had sustained critical injuries and died on the spot, reports said.
The incident, which unfolded right before her husband’s eyes, caused shock among tourists and local residents alike.