DT Next Impact: Wall razed on pavement in Perambur High Road

CHENNAI: After DT Next published a news story titled ‘Pedestrians walk on roads as shops take over pavements on November 10 (Monday), explaining the plight of pedestrians who are unable to use the walkways on key roads, GCC officials and cops from Greater Chennai Police (GCP) conducted an eviction drive and removed the wall from the pavement on the north side of Perambur High Road.

In Saraswathi Square, opposite to Perambur railway station, a fast-food joint outlet owner had constructed a wall on the pavement, blocking pedestrian movement.

“For more than a decade, pedestrians and passengers from Perambur railway station and bus depot have faced difficulties in using the pavement. Now, they have received a sort of relief. The pathways used as parking spaces by commercial establishments should be addressed soon,” said RaguKumar Choodamani, convenor, Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.

He also pointed out: “Since there are no demarcated parking spaces for vehicles in and around Perambur, it would be appropriate if the disputed vacant Government Railway Police (GRP) land near Thiruvengadam Street and Perambur High Road could be used temporarily as a paid parking lot for two-wheelers until the redevelopment of Perambur railway station is completed.”

READ: Chennai: Pedestrians take on roads as shops take over pavements