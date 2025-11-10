Chennai: Pedestrians take on roads as shops take over pavements

CHENNAI: Residents and activists in north Chennai expressed serious concerns that pedestrian walkways on several key roads, such as Wall Tax Road, Perambur High Road North, Madhavaram High Road, Paper Mills, Ramanuja Iyer Street, and other main roads, are encroached upon by food vendors occupying pathways, forcing residents to walk on the roads.

The situation worsened on the north side of Perambur High Road in Saraswati Nagar, opposite Perambur railway station, after a fast-food outlet owner constructed a wall on the pavement, blocking pedestrian movement.

Speaking to DT Next, Tondiarpet zonal officer said, “After the issuance of the SOP, we have undertaken eviction drives in clear shops on footpaths. Last week, we removed shops in wards 36 and 37, and also in part of Tondiarpet High Road. From Monday onwards, the drive will start on SN Chetty Road and continue on other roads in the coming days.”

In October this year, the GCC issued SOPs to remove encroachments like permanent structures and temporary vendors from footpaths to enhance pedestrian walkways. According to the SOP, assistant engineers of the respective divisions are responsible for cataloguing eviction sites —excluding vending zones — and informing their assistant executive engineer. The enforcement team must upload photographs with locations to the GCC official app.

Ragukumar Choodamani, convenor, Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum, voiced his concerns, saying, “Once again, pedestrians in the area are forced to walk on the main road as pavements are encroached upon by restaurants, fast food joints, and other commercial establishments. Across Madhavaram High Road, diagonally opposite SBI Bank at Bunder Garden, a footpath was converted into a parking lot for bikes.”

Similar situations are seen on Madhavaram High Road, Paper Mills Road, and Patel Road in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. The footpaths on Wall Tax Road, one of the oldest roads connecting Basin Bridge and Chennai Central, have been encroached upon by numerous commercial establishments, street vendors, and homeless families, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road. “The Corporation officials are clearing street vendors on Sathyamoorthy Nagar Main Road in Vyasarpadi and South Avenue Road in Mullai Nagar. But, they have failed to take action against commercial establishment owners on these roads,” fumed M Joseph, a resident of Mullai Nagar.

Echoing similar concerns, Ramesh Ramadoss, a civic activist and resident of Old Washermenpet, said that in the past three years, encroachments have increased along Ramanujan Iyer Street. “Additionally, encroachments on the footpaths of Suraya Narayanan Chetty Street and Cemetery Road need to be removed,” he opined.

When contacted, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal officer admitted to the problems and added, “Last week, eviction was carried out on Tank Bund Road, Perambur. Similar drives will begin in the coming days; encroachments on Perambur High Road North will also be addressed.”