DT Next Impact: Tambaram Corporation begins cleaning of MMDA Nagar kids' park

CHENNAI: Taking cognisance of the article published in DT Next titled, "MMDA Nagar kids' park littered with cow dung, damaged play equipment," the city officials have commenced cleaning works in the park on Wednesday.

"Earlier, the park was in a condition similar to a cattle pound, and now they have started cleaning it. But they have to repair the damaged equipment, walking areas, and play items, and lighting arrangements have to be done. More importantly, they must prevent entry of cattle and dogs. A compound wall must be constructed soon," said P Viswanathan, convener, Chitlapakkam Residents Association Coordination Committee.

On Sunday, DT Next carried a story mentioning the poor condition of the park in Chitlapakkam. The park faced various issues and was in unusable condition for the nearby residents.