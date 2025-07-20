MMDA Nagar kids’ park littered with cow dung, damaged play equipment

CHENNAI: The MMDA Nagar children’s park in Chitlapakkam, under the Tambaram Corporation, is in a state of neglect, with residents unable to use it due to various issues, including cattle menace.

What was once meant to be a recreational space for families has now turned into a grazing ground for stray cattle.

“The compound wall is damaged, thanks to the cows who have been allowed to enter the premises. Residents are unable to walk or even enter the park because of them. Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken so far,” lamented N Raman, a resident.

Children too are unable to use the park, as the play equipment is damaged. “The walking path is littered with cow dung, and the stench is unbearable. One portion of the park has no lighting, making it pitch dark at night. People fear the presence of reptiles and other animals,” stated P Viswanathan, convener, Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee. The park is unusable in its present state, and we hope the Corporation takes necessary steps.”

An official from the Tambaram Corporation said the delay in restoration work was due to a tree near the broken section of the compound wall. “The tree needs to be removed to complete construction. However, residents are opposing the move to cut it. We’re in the process of getting permission from higher officials. Once the wall is rebuilt, we’ll repair the play equipment and address other issues,” the official said.