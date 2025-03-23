DT Next Impact: Higher edu officials visit Ambedkar college, initiate maintenance

CHENNAI: Following a story published in DT Next titled, ‘Students lament over poor condition of Ambedkar arts college’, on Friday (March 21), the authorities swung into action and cleared the overgrown shrubs in the college.

Officials from the Higher Education Department visited the college on Saturday to conduct an inspection.

Speaking to DT Next, the principal of the Ambedkar Government Arts College, Vyasarpadi, said, “After the story, the Regional Joint Director of Department of Collegiate Education, Chennai, inspected our campus. She instructed the public works department (PWD) to resolve the issues mentioned in the story, For instance, bushes near the ladies’ toilets were cleared, and on Monday the building would be painted.”

A team from the Higher Education Department inspects the spruced-up toilet

DT Next published a news story about the lack of amenities in the college and the poor sanitation of the ladies toilet. The weeds posed a risk for students and the toilet premises were covered with it.