Mylapore bomb incident: History sheeter held after 24 years

CHENNAI: After 24 years of a gang hurling bombs at a police team that came to apprehend them, a history sheeter member was awarded a life sentence by a special court.

The Mylapore police arrested seven persons in 2001 in connection with the incident, of which two of them died in which a sub-inspector of police, a police head constable, and a citizen were injured when they went to arrest them.

Of the seven, two accused - Hussai and Appu alias Krishnamurthy died during the course of trial while three other accused - Sundar, Boopalan and Dharam Chand - were sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in 2016 after charges against them were proven.

Another accused, Jagan alias Jagadeesan has absconded after coming out on bail and an NBW (non-bailable warrant) has been issued against him. Meanwhile, the trial against the history sheeter, Murugan alias "Nondi" Murugan concluded on Friday and the judge awarded life sentence to him and also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him, police said.

Police said the case pertains to a financial dispute between one of the convict, Dharam Chand and another person, Prem Chand, over a property in Mandaveli.

Murugan was among the hirelings engaged by Dharam Chand to threaten Prem Chand at his house. When Prem Chand informed police after the gang trespassed into his home, the gang threw the country bombs near the police team to escape from the scene.