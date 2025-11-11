DT Next Impact: Damaged portion of Sterling Road rectified, re-laid

CHENNAI: Last Wednesday (November 5), DT Next published a report highlighting the poor condition of the key Sterling Road stretch in Nungambakkam. The road had been badly damaged due to recent rains.

Deep potholes had formed across the road and these resulted in severe traffic congestion, especially during peak college hours.

According to commuters, the traffic situation became worse during the dispersal time of Loyola College. Vehicles moving out of the college were frequently forced to slow down or stop at the damaged portion, leading to long queues towards Nelson Manickam Road and the Tank Bund Road junction. Two-wheeler riders said it was particularly unsafe as they had to suddenly brake or swerve to avoid the uneven surface.

Auto drivers also complained that the potholes not only delayed them but also caused damage to their vehicles and increased fuel consumption due to slow movement. Several motorists told DT Next that they were suffering for more than a week.

After the issue was reported, Corporation officials inspected the spot and re-laid the damaged stretch of Sterling Road and normal traffic flow was restored.

