Chennai: Travelling on dented Sterling Road a task for commuters

CHENNAI: Navigating through the Sterling Road of Nungambakkam is a chore by itself, as it connects to key destinations like Loyola College. However, potholes and stagnant rainwater have worsened traffic and have become a test of patience, especially for two-wheeler riders, on one of central Chennai's key stretches.

In the aftermath of last week's heavy rain, a long pothole has developed along the Sterling junction. The pothole keeps growing, thanks to relentless heavy vehicular movement, affecting the traffic flow from Tank Bund Road and Nelson Manickam Road. The situation spirals more during Loyola College dispersal hours.

Even though the Greater Chennai Corporation has carried out temporary patchwork along the road, the stretch continues to be in a poor state. Moreover, wastewater leaks out from a section of the damaged road, forcing motorists to travel on the deplorable road.

"I have changed two load vans in the past two years due to bad road conditions. The potholes damaged my previous vehicle's axle. Chennai roads have become worse in recent days. This affects us physically and economically. Metro construction zones are even worse. The government must take swift action before the next spell of rain," said Arun, a load van driver.

The Metro Water Board officials told DT Next that they are fixing sewage line issues after the recent rains and are planning to complete the rectification work in the coming days.