DT Impact | GCC re-lays main road in Bharathidasan Colony

CHENNAI: A DT Next report titled, ‘Incomplete work leaves Bharathidasan Colony Main Rd a mess’ published on November 12 (Wednesday) highlighting the prolonged delay in re-laying Bharathidasan Colony Main Road in KK Nagar prompted the Greater Chennai Corporation to begin works after months of public hardship.

The road, which connects MGR Nagar, Ramapuram, Nesapakkam and surrounding neighbourhoods, had remained damaged for nearly three months following the construction of storm water drains.

The unfinished stretch caused difficulties for thousands of two-wheeler riders and motorists, with loose gravel generating dust throughout the day. The road is also the access route to All Angels Higher Secondary School, forcing hundreds of students to travel through unsafe and dusty conditions.

Seeing the news story on November 12, workers from the Corporation swung into action on the night of November 13, and began the re-laying works on the stretch.

