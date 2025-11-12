Incomplete re-laying work leaves Bharathidasan Colony Main Road dusty, slippery

CHENNAI: Residents of KK Nagar have been struggling for the past three months due to the poor condition of Bharathidasan Colony Main Road, which remains unfinished after storm water drain work (SWD).

The dusty and uneven gravel surface has made commuting difficult, especially for two-wheeler riders and school students.

Bharathidasan Colony Main Road serves as a key route connecting MGR Nagar, Ramapuram, Nesapakkam, and nearby areas. Around 6 months ago, the Greater Chennai Corporation began constructing a SWD along this stretch. However, the work left the road severely damaged. Although re-laying began three months ago, it is still incomplete.

As a result, the loose gravel has turned the area into a dust zone, making it hazardous for motorists and pedestrians. All Angels Higher Secondary School is located along this stretch, and hundreds of students travel through this road daily.

“The gravel surface is loose and slippery during rainy days. Small stones make it difficult to balance the bike,” said Karthi, a two-wheeler rider.

Concurring with him was Muhamad Jamal, a resident, who added: “The damaged road is a major issue for us. At night, some people park their vehicles along the stretch, which makes it hard for Corporation workers to complete the re-laying work. Despite repeated requests, some residents don’t co-operate.”

Speaking to DT Next, Councillor of Ward 138 said, “Bharathidasan Colony Main Road has faced water stagnation for a long time. We plan to raise the road level to prevent flooding, which has delayed the work. Our assistant engineer has informed us that we placed an order for SG-40 bitumen (high-performance material used in road construction). Once it arrives, the road will be laid soon.”