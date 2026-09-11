DMK man hacked to death in public in Tiruvottiyur, party colleague among 4 held

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was hacked to death in public by a gang in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday (September 9) night allegedly over a loan dispute.
A day before his brutal murder, the victim had accused the Tiruvottiyur inspector of threatening him, while the police maintained that the official had only warned him.
D Pradeep Raj of Tiruvottiyur, a DMK youth wing cadre, was intercepted and hacked to death by a gang when he was riding his two-wheeler along West Mada Street around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.
According to the police, Pradeep was involved in a quarrel with Naveen, another DMK youth wing functionary, for not repaying the Rs 9.5 lakh that he had borrowed from the latter’s mother.
The dispute worsened last month after Pradeep and gang allegedly manhandled the woman when she asked for the money and he was arrested for assault.
Enraged over this, Naveen planned to attack Pradeep, said the police. His anger grew after Pradeep came out on bail recently and made a plan to install a Vinayagar idol near Naveen's eatery.
Learning of this, the Tiruvottiyur police summoned both groups to the station and warned them against escalating the issue.
When Pradeep threatened the other group inside the station, the inspector warned him, claimed senior officers.
Despite the warning, Naveen and his associates murdered Pradeep on Wednesday, said the police, adding that they have arrested Naveen, his brother in-law and a C-category history sheeter Lokesh, Hari Krishnan, and Jabbar.
Only a week ago, a TVK functionary was chased and hacked to death by a gang in a similar manner near Besant Nagar.