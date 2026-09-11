DMK man hacked to death in public in Tiruvottiyur, party colleague among 4 held

A day before his brutal murder, the victim had accused the Tiruvottiyur inspector of threatening him, while the police maintained that the official had only warned him.

D Pradeep Raj of Tiruvottiyur, a DMK youth wing cadre, was intercepted and hacked to death by a gang when he was riding his two-wheeler along West Mada Street around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

According to the police, Pradeep was involved in a quarrel with Naveen, another DMK youth wing functionary, for not repaying the Rs 9.5 lakh that he had borrowed from the latter’s mother.