Days after TVK cadre's murder near Besant Nagar, another murder on the streets in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man was hacked to death in public by an yet to be identified gang in Thiruvottiyur on Wednesday (September 9).
The deceased was identified as Pradeep Raj. Police sources said that he was riding a two wheeler along West Mada Street in Thiruvottiyur when a gang intercepted him and attacked him with weapons and fled the scene.
Pradeep Raj was rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Thiruvottiyur police have registered a case and are investigating.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had a financial dispute with another man in the neighborhood and both of them were summoned for enquiry at the police station recently.
This is the second such brutal murder in the state capital in the past week.
On Saturday night, a TVK cadre S Kannan (45) of Vannanthurai was hacked to death by a gang in a revenge murder.
Kannan was a history sheeter. He made a living by renting out cars to IT companies. Kannan had shifted allegiance from the AIADMK to the ruling TVK recently.