Deputy CM-designate Udhayanidhi pays tribute at Anna, Kalaignar memorials

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister-designate Udhaynidhi Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of party founder CN Annadurai and his grandfather and late party chief M Karunanidhi in Marina. A few ministers also accompanied Udhayanidhi.

Meanwhile, MLAs Govi Chezhian and R Rajendran, who would make their debut as ministers after the swearing-in ceremony this afternoon, called Chief Minister MK Stalin at his camp office and thanked him for offering them a ministerial berth.

V Senthilbalaji, incumbent minister Rajakannappan and outgoing minister K Ramachandran, who is likely to be appointed party chief whip, also called on the Chief Minister.