Dengue cases cross 20,000 in TN; Chennai steps up monsoon vigil

CHENNAI: Dengue cases in Tamil Nadu have crossed 20,000 this year, even as Chennai has recorded 4,592 cases without a death so far, Health Secretary Darez Ahamed said on Sunday.
Talking to reporters after inspecting dengue-prevention works in Teynampet here, the official said all fever cases were being tested for early diagnosis and appropriate management.
"Seasonal variations have contributed to the increase in dengue cases. The important task is to manage the situation and bring down the numbers," Ahamed said, adding that the situation in Chennai had stabilised following preventive measures.
Chennai recorded 1,293 dengue cases in September and conducted 16,254 tests this year. The Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 3,703 mosquito-control workers, while more than 100 medical camps are held daily. It has 1,250 machines for larvicidal spraying.
Commissioner GS Sameeran said 46 cases were reported on Saturday against 39 the previous day, and stressed that vector-control operations would continue. The civic body has imposed Rs 7.2 lakh in fines over the past month on establishments and households for failing to remove waste.
Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the corporation is accelerating stormwater drain (SWD) works. Of more than 3,000 km of drains under the corporation and 250 km under the Highways Department, desilting has been completed in 1,400 km of the 1,600 km identified as blocked. The remaining 200 km is expected to be completed this week, taking overall completion to 99 per cent.
Sameeran said the State government had allocated Rs 1,100 crore to clear pending payments, along with a Rs 300 crore loan. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has also allocated Rs 100 crore for monsoon-preparedness works, with tenders initiated. The city has kept 215 relief centres and 111 community kitchens ready. Desilting of 44 canals and drone-based biological interventions are also under way, he added.