With 1,775 dengue cases in Chennai, GCC steps up mosquito control

The civic body has launched bio-remediation spraying using larger drones at the confluence of the North Buckingham Canal and the Cooum River.

The operation will be extended to the Cooum, Adyar and Buckingham Canal, with a drone deployed in each of the corporation's three regions.

Sameeran said that the drone-based method, which had shown results last year, targets both adult Culex mosquitoes and dengue larvae.