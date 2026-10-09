Damaged footpath along ECR in Tiruvanmiyur poses safety risk for pedestrians

CHENNAI: The damaged and uneven footpath near the bus stop on ECR, Tiruvanmiyur, has made it difficult for pedestrians, including school students and senior citizens, to feel secure enough to walk fast. Residents said loose tiles and uneven stretches could cause pedestrians to trip and fall.
The footpath in the area has remained damaged at several places, with loose tiles being reported for the past four years. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk with extra care and fear.
Meanwhile, renovation work is under way at the Tiruvanmiyur terminus, due to which buses are being parked along the roadside. This has left some portions near the footpath relatively concealed, where some people urinate, resulting in an unpleasant odour.
A shopkeeper in the area, Ramalingam, said, “When it rains, tiles and surface of the footpath become loose and sometimes, slippery. This is riskier especially at night, as the damaged portions are not clearly visible.”
Concurring with him was a resident, Shathik, who added: “Since this is a bus stop, a large number of people use this stretch every day. Because it is uneven, people are forced to walk on the road, which is packed with fast-moving vehicles all the time. Necessary steps should be taken to ensure the safety of pedestrians.”
Speaking to DT Next, a Highway department official said, “A proposal for repairing the footpath has already been submitted. Work will begin once approval is received. We’ll also examine the measures that can be taken to temporarily repair the footpath.”
One of the main reasons for the damage is that footpaths were dug up to lay electricity and telecommunication cables and not properly restored afterwards. “Generally, permission is not sought before digging up the footpaths. Some private companies are laying cables without permission, resulting in damage to the footpaths,” the official added.