Damaged footpath along ECR in Tiruvanmiyur poses safety risk for pedestrians

The footpath in the area has remained damaged at several places, with loose tiles being reported for the past four years. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk with extra care and fear.

Meanwhile, renovation work is under way at the Tiruvanmiyur terminus, due to which buses are being parked along the roadside. This has left some portions near the footpath relatively concealed, where some people urinate, resulting in an unpleasant odour.

A shopkeeper in the area, Ramalingam, said, “When it rains, tiles and surface of the footpath become loose and sometimes, slippery. This is riskier especially at night, as the damaged portions are not clearly visible.”