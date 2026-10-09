Chennai: Encroachments on pavements, OSR land in Kannagi Nagar trigger political sparring

CHENNAI: A political feud has erupted over encroachments on an Open Space Reservation (OSR) land in Kannagi Nagar, with the ward councillor belonging to the AIADMK accusing local TVK functionaries of occupying public spaces with the backing of the Sholinganallur MLA, who denied the allegation.
At the heart of the row is the OSR land on 15th Cross Street. According to some of the residents, two functionaries belonging to the ruling TVK set up a shed on the land.
“Some days ago, the land opposite my tenement was encroached upon by Maha and Deva, both local TVK functionaries, who started constructing a paint and tinkering shed. When we opposed this, both claimed they had obtained permission from the Sholinganallur MLA,” alleged S Somu, a resident of 15th Cross Street.
Despite submitting complaints through the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) public grievance redressal portal, the officials did not take any action, which only strengthened their suspicion about collusion between civic officials and political functionaries in the area.
“Our ward (196) does not have a play area for children, forcing families to travel to other neighbourhoods to use park facilities. We want the corporation to remove these encroachments and set up a children’s play area on the OSR land,” added Somu.
Speaking to DT Next, councillor Ashwini Karuna alleged that an activist and TVK functionary have been occupying open spaces alongside the footpath with the support of Sholinganallur MLA. “After occupying these public spaces, they are renting and leasing them out. Multiple letters have been sent to the corporation zonal officer demanding the removal of these encroachments,” he added.
When contacted, Sholinganallur MLA ‘ECR’ P Saravanan of the TVK denied the allegation that these shops on encroached lands were set up by his party functionaries. “If anyone is using the party’s name for personal benefit, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.
Such encroachments have become a sore point in the area, said several residents, who pointed out that unlike other parts of the city where street vendors, pushcarts, and mobile food stalls occupy side-walks, permanent commercial structures were blocking pavements along the major roads in Kannagi Nagar.
A resident fumed that more than 80 shops have encroached on important roads like Kannagi Nagar 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Main Roads, as well as Ezhil Nagar Main Road. “Each shop occupies nearly 200 square feet of public space, and all of them discharge wastewater directly into the storm water drains. Which GCC official permitted them to set up these shops? The civic body had allotted a designated vending zone a year ago, but that has since disappeared,” the resident pointed out.
Responding to the allegations, GCC Joint Commissioner (Works) S Saravanan said, “I’ll instruct Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) Aftab Rasool to inspect the area and take the necessary action.”