Chennai: Encroachments on pavements, OSR land in Kannagi Nagar trigger political sparring

At the heart of the row is the OSR land on 15th Cross Street. According to some of the residents, two functionaries belonging to the ruling TVK set up a shed on the land.

“Some days ago, the land opposite my tenement was encroached upon by Maha and Deva, both local TVK functionaries, who started constructing a paint and tinkering shed. When we opposed this, both claimed they had obtained permission from the Sholinganallur MLA,” alleged S Somu, a resident of 15th Cross Street.

Despite submitting complaints through the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) public grievance redressal portal, the officials did not take any action, which only strengthened their suspicion about collusion between civic officials and political functionaries in the area.

“Our ward (196) does not have a play area for children, forcing families to travel to other neighbourhoods to use park facilities. We want the corporation to remove these encroachments and set up a children’s play area on the OSR land,” added Somu.

Speaking to DT Next, councillor Ashwini Karuna alleged that an activist and TVK functionary have been occupying open spaces alongside the footpath with the support of Sholinganallur MLA. “After occupying these public spaces, they are renting and leasing them out. Multiple letters have been sent to the corporation zonal officer demanding the removal of these encroachments,” he added.

When contacted, Sholinganallur MLA ‘ECR’ P Saravanan of the TVK denied the allegation that these shops on encroached lands were set up by his party functionaries. “If anyone is using the party’s name for personal benefit, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.