    Cyclone Fengal: EMU train service in Chennai operate at reduced frequency on November 30

    30 Nov 2024
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Due to ongoing heavy rains and the approaching Cyclone Fengal, EMU train services in all suburban sections in Chennai Division will operate at reduced frequency intervals on Saturday.

    The Southern Railway has announced that this precautionary measure is being taken to ensure the safety of passengers during the storm.

    The reduced frequency will remain in place until further notice, as the cyclone continues to affect the region.

    Passengers are advised to stay updated on train schedules and exercise caution while traveling.

