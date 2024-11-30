LIVE updates: Cyclone Fengal effect hits Chennai, neighbourhood; check details
Cyclone Fengal will likely cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry today evening
CHENNAI: The weather department has issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rains for seven coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Saturday. These districts have been experiencing heavy rain from Friday night under the influence of Cyclone Fengal.
Several areas in Chennai, including Velachery, Madipakkam, Alandur, Porur, Egmore, Anna Salai, Manali, and Ennore received intense spells from last night, which led to water logging in various parts of the city.
Live Updates
- 30 Nov 2024 10:59 AM IST
Major flight disruptions in Chennai
* More than 30 outbound flights from Chennai have been delayed
* More than 10 other planes, including those from Singapore, Dubai, Delhi, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, have been forced to circle the airport due to poor weather conditions
* Officials are taking action to reroute these flights to airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Tiruchy
- 30 Nov 2024 10:52 AM IST
Independent weather blogger K Srikanth says
"Cyclone Fengal is now 125 kms SE of Chennai and has slowed down over the past couple of hours. While city areas of Chennai see a reduction in rainfall intensity. Suburbs and Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet dts will continue to see rains."
- 30 Nov 2024 10:48 AM IST
Due to the cyclone and heavy rain alert, the Madras Jewellers & Diamond Merchants' Association has announced that all jewellery shops in Chennai and its suburban areas will remain closed on Saturday
- 30 Nov 2024 10:45 AM IST
12 subways in Chennai report water stagnation but none closed, says GCC update at 9.58 am
The subways that have reported water stagnation are:
Kathivakkam High road, Manickam Nagar Subway, Vyasarpadi Subway, Stanley Nagar Subway, Gunguruddy Subway, Perambur High Road Subway, Villivakkam Subway, Nungambakkam Subway, Duralsamy Subway, Rangarajapuram Subway (2 wheeler), Pazhavanthangal Subway, Aranganathan Subway
- 30 Nov 2024 10:40 AM IST
EMU train services in all suburban sections in Chennai Division will operate at reduced frequency intervals until further notice on Saturday due to the rains
- 30 Nov 2024 10:35 AM IST
Indigo suspends flights in Chennai
Due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the city, Indigo has announced that they have temporarily suspended all arrival and departure flight operations at Chennai airport on Saturday