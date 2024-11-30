LIVE updates: Cyclone Fengal effect hits Chennai, neighbourhood; check details

CHENNAI: The weather department has issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rains for seven coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Saturday. These districts have been experiencing heavy rain from Friday night under the influence of Cyclone Fengal.

Several areas in Chennai, including Velachery, Madipakkam, Alandur, Porur, Egmore, Anna Salai, Manali, and Ennore received intense spells from last night, which led to water logging in various parts of the city.

Follow the live updates here