Cyclone Fengal: CMRL issues safety advisory to passengers

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a safety advisory in connection to the rains in the city.

Normal train services have started without any delays and deviations, passengers are requested to utilise the service and plan their journeys accordingly.

For safety purposes, passengers are advised to exercise care while using the staircase at all Metro Stations. Passengers are advised not to halt their vehicles at Koyambedu Metro, St.Thomas Mount and Arumbakkam Metro station and parking lots prone to water stagnation from November 30 (dates will be further updated based on the weather condition).

In case of any assistance – 1800 425 1515, Women Helpline - 155370.

Public are urged to utilize metro rail service for their journey.

Next update will be issued if there is any further development later, said a CMRL note.