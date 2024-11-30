Cyclone Fengal: CMRL monitors Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project sites, stations and depot

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has taken several precautionary measures and deployed adequate water pumps of various capacities across the construction sites to address water stagnation due to the ongoing Fengal cyclone in the city, said a communique issued by CMRL.

The CMRL team monitors the waterlogging situation and implementing immediate dewatering measures at both phase 2 project sites and also to avoid disruptions during train operations.

In Phase 2 project sites, CMRL has deployed 350 water pumps with various capacities to constantly monitor rising water levels and to dewater flooded areas.

The water pumps have been deployed in all three corridors of the Phase 2 project: Corridor 3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri-SIPCOT), Corridor 4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Depot), and Corridor 5 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur).

145 water pumps have been deployed in Corridor 3, with 55 in the Madhavaram to Kelly's section, 33 in the Kelly's to Taramani section, 9 in the Moolakadai to Perambur section, 16 in the Otteri to Kelly's section, 13 in the Kilpauk to Taramani section, 16 in the Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur section, and 3 in the Sholinganallur to Siruseri SIPCOT section.

102 water pumps have been deployed in Corridor 4, with 11 in the Lighthouse to Boat Club section, 61 in the Boat Club to Powerhouse section, 19 in the Powerhouse to Porur Bypass section, 6 in the Porur Bypass to Poonamallee Bypass section, and 5 at Poonamallee Depot.

103 water pumps have been deployed in Corridor 5, with 10 at Madhavaram Depot, 50 in the Assisi Nagar to CMBT section, 10 in the CMBT to Puzhuthivakkam section, and 33 in the Puzhuthivakkam to Elcot section.

It is also being highlighted that CMRL has installed four water pumps in Panagal Park, two with 100 HP motor capacity and one with 25 HP - one 10 HP motor capacity.

The collected water will be stored in a 1.25 lakh litre Panagal Park sump constructed by CMRL and then diverted to the Nandanam Canal.

CMRL is also working closely with the Greater Chennai Corporation during the cyclone and all necessary steps are taken to ensure that the Phase-2 project is completed on time, even during the cyclone, added the statement.