Cyclone Fengal: Public helpline numbers issued for emergency services in Chennai

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal on Saturday (November 30), the authorities have issued helpline numbers for the public to report rain-related issues and access emergency services.

Chennai residents facing rain-related issues can contact the following helplines for assistance:

1. State Assistance Number: 1070

2. District Assistance Number: 1077

3. WhatsApp for Assistance: 9445869848

Emergency contact numbers:

- Chennai Corporation: 1913

- Electricity Services: 94987 94987

- Drinking Water Supply: 044-4567 4567

- Snake Rescue Team: 044-2220 0335

- Chennai Metro Rail: 1860 425 1515

- Blue Cross: 9677297978, 9841588852, 9176160685

- Women's Helpline: 181

- Childline: 1098

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of gusty winds reaching up to 90 km/h, along with heavy rainfall. Since early this morning, Chennai and surrounding areas have been experiencing intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The government has advised the public to step out only for urgent needs due to the weather conditions.