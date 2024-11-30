Cyclone Fengal: Public helpline numbers issued for emergency services in Chennai
Chennai residents facing rain-related issues can contact the following helplines for assistance
CHENNAI: With Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal on Saturday (November 30), the authorities have issued helpline numbers for the public to report rain-related issues and access emergency services.
Chennai residents facing rain-related issues can contact the following helplines for assistance:
1. State Assistance Number: 1070
2. District Assistance Number: 1077
3. WhatsApp for Assistance: 9445869848
Emergency contact numbers:
- Chennai Corporation: 1913
- Electricity Services: 94987 94987
- Drinking Water Supply: 044-4567 4567
- Snake Rescue Team: 044-2220 0335
- Chennai Metro Rail: 1860 425 1515
- Blue Cross: 9677297978, 9841588852, 9176160685
- Women's Helpline: 181
- Childline: 1098
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of gusty winds reaching up to 90 km/h, along with heavy rainfall. Since early this morning, Chennai and surrounding areas have been experiencing intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The government has advised the public to step out only for urgent needs due to the weather conditions.