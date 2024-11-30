Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Public helpline numbers issued for emergency services in Chennai

    Chennai residents facing rain-related issues can contact the following helplines for assistance

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Nov 2024 11:40 AM IST
    Cyclone Fengal: Public helpline numbers issued for emergency services in Chennai
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: With Cyclone Fengal expected to make landfall between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal on Saturday (November 30), the authorities have issued helpline numbers for the public to report rain-related issues and access emergency services.

    Chennai residents facing rain-related issues can contact the following helplines for assistance:

    1. State Assistance Number: 1070

    2. District Assistance Number: 1077

    3. WhatsApp for Assistance: 9445869848

    Also Read:Cyclone Fengal to make landfall by November 30 evening; heavy rainfall lashes Chennai

    Emergency contact numbers:

    - Chennai Corporation: 1913

    - Electricity Services: 94987 94987

    - Drinking Water Supply: 044-4567 4567

    - Snake Rescue Team: 044-2220 0335

    - Chennai Metro Rail: 1860 425 1515

    - Blue Cross: 9677297978, 9841588852, 9176160685

    - Women's Helpline: 181

    - Childline: 1098

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of gusty winds reaching up to 90 km/h, along with heavy rainfall. Since early this morning, Chennai and surrounding areas have been experiencing intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The government has advised the public to step out only for urgent needs due to the weather conditions.

    chennai rainshelpline numbersCyclone FengalTamil Nadu rainsRain upates
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick