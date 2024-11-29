Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Metro trains to operate as per schedule on Nov 30

    Passengers are advised to exercise caution while using staircases at all Metro stations

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Nov 2024 10:46 PM IST
    Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Metro trains to operate as per schedule on Nov 30
    Chennai Metro Train (CMRL)

    CHENNAI: Despite the cyclone alert issued for the city, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that train services will operate as per the Saturday timetable.

    According to the CMRL notice, metro trains will run from 5.00 am to 11.00 pm

    - From 8.00 am to 11.00 am and 5.00 am to 8.00 pm, trains will operate every six minutes once.

    Also Read: Heavy rains to lash Chennai for 2 days; deep depression may intensify into cyclonic storm

    - From 5.00 am to 8.00 am, 11.00 am to 5.00 pm, and 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm, trains will be available for every seven minutes once.

    - Between 10.00 PM and 11.00 pm, trains will run at 15-minute intervals.

    Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: School, college holiday in Chennai, neighbouring districts on Nov 30; check details

    Passengers are advised to exercise caution while using staircases at all Metro stations. In case of emergencies, the public is requested to contact 1860 425 1515. For the Women’s Helpline, dial 155370.

    chennai rainsMetro trainsChennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL)
    Online Desk

