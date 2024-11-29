Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Metro trains to operate as per schedule on Nov 30

CHENNAI: Despite the cyclone alert issued for the city, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that train services will operate as per the Saturday timetable.

According to the CMRL notice, metro trains will run from 5.00 am to 11.00 pm

- From 8.00 am to 11.00 am and 5.00 am to 8.00 pm, trains will operate every six minutes once.

- From 5.00 am to 8.00 am, 11.00 am to 5.00 pm, and 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm, trains will be available for every seven minutes once.

- Between 10.00 PM and 11.00 pm, trains will run at 15-minute intervals.

Passengers are advised to exercise caution while using staircases at all Metro stations. In case of emergencies, the public is requested to contact 1860 425 1515. For the Women’s Helpline, dial 155370.