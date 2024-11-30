Cyclone Fengal: Chennai gets a breather as rains take a break

CHENNAI: The battered city and its neighbourhood received a much-needed breather after rains subsided on Saturday (November 30) afternoon. Meanwhile, Cyclone Fengal, the truant tropical storm that has largely eluded most predictions, has slowed down and is apparently practically stationary about 90 km off Chennai coast, said weather bloggers.

The rains brought about by the cyclonic storm had started in the wee hours and picked up strength as the day progressed, bringing several areas across the city and adjacent districts under a sheet of water.

More ominous was the heavy winds that made it clear that it was not just a day of heavy rainfall, not unusual during monsoon season, but that the rain was part of a cyclonic storm.

But later in the day, the rainfall reduced - many areas reported mild rain or only drizzle, along with winds.

If the rainfall continued in equal vigour throughout the day, it would have been a challenge for the civic authorities and the State government to handle the situation on the ground.

Weather bloggers said the rains subsided in Chennai, as the clouds moved towards Mahabalipuram – which happens to be near the cyclone is expected to make landfall.