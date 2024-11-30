Cyclone Fengal: Chromepet GH, Thoracic Hospital patients suffer as water enters premises

CHENNAI: In addition to ailments, patients undergoing treatments at the Chromepet Government Hospital and Government Thoracic Medicine Hospital in Tambaram Sanatorium faced a tough time as the hospital premises were flooded on Saturday after heavy rains.

Following Cyclone Fengal, the city and its suburbs have been experiencing severe downpours and inundation since early Saturday morning. Patients on the ground floor of the Chromepet GH were moved to the first floor as the ground floor was flooded. Due to space crunch, a few were even moved to the nearby under-construction hospital building.

The crucial ECG department, which functions on the ground floor, could not be moved, forcing the public to wade through the water and get their test reports. A makeshift pharmacy was also set up at the new building as the existing facility was inundated.

The patients seeking the Government Thoracic Medicine Hospital in Sanatorium were forced to walk through knee-deep water to enter the hospital. Hospital staff and the police barricaded the entrance with sandbags to help prevent water from entering the hospital premises from the GST Road.

