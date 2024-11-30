Cyclone Fengal: 2 guest workers among 4 electrocuted in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four persons, including two guest workers, died in separate incidents of electrocution in the city on Saturday.

In Broadway, Chandan, a guest worker from Uttar Pradesh, died after he came in contact with a live wire near an ATM kiosk. Chandan was working at a private showroom in Parrys and had been staying at a workers’ quarters on Malayappan Street, Mannadi.

A Tangedco official said the electrocution incident was not the utility’s fault, as the deceased had come in contact with a battery. Muthialpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

In Velachery, Sakthivel (45), a conservancy worker, died after a snapped electric cable fell on him. Police said the accident happened on Second Main Road, Vijaya Nagar.

A senior official at the TN Power Distribution Corporation said, “We know that an overhead conductor had snapped in Velachery. We’re gathering more information about the incident.”

CM Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Sakthivel’s family.

In Vyasarpadi, 24-year-old Jagannathan from Kolathur, a contract worker, who was assigned to operate the motor pump at Ganesapuram subway, was electrocuted after he allegedly came into contact with a snapped live wire. Tangedco officials said they were awaiting reports from field officials on the incident.

In Madhuravoyal police limits, Phulaveshwar, a 20-year-old guest worker from Odisha, died while switching on a motor at a construction site in Vanagaram. In KK Nagar, Pravin Kumar of Vembuli Amman Koil Street sustained burns from a snapped live cable and is undergoing treatment.