Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: 2 guest workers among 4 electrocuted in Chennai

    A Tangedco official said the electrocution incident was not the utility’s fault, as the deceased had come in contact with a battery. Muthialpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Nov 2024 11:47 PM IST
    Cyclone Fengal: 2 guest workers among 4 electrocuted in Chennai
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Four persons, including two guest workers, died in separate incidents of electrocution in the city on Saturday.

    In Broadway, Chandan, a guest worker from Uttar Pradesh, died after he came in contact with a live wire near an ATM kiosk. Chandan was working at a private showroom in Parrys and had been staying at a workers’ quarters on Malayappan Street, Mannadi.

    A Tangedco official said the electrocution incident was not the utility’s fault, as the deceased had come in contact with a battery. Muthialpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

    Also Read:Cyclone Fengal: Guest worker electrocuted after contacting live cable

    In Velachery, Sakthivel (45), a conservancy worker, died after a snapped electric cable fell on him. Police said the accident happened on Second Main Road, Vijaya Nagar.

    A senior official at the TN Power Distribution Corporation said, “We know that an overhead conductor had snapped in Velachery. We’re gathering more information about the incident.”

    Also Read:Chennai Rains: Guest worker electrocuted at Muthialpet

    CM Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Sakthivel’s family.

    In Vyasarpadi, 24-year-old Jagannathan from Kolathur, a contract worker, who was assigned to operate the motor pump at Ganesapuram subway, was electrocuted after he allegedly came into contact with a snapped live wire. Tangedco officials said they were awaiting reports from field officials on the incident.

    In Madhuravoyal police limits, Phulaveshwar, a 20-year-old guest worker from Odisha, died while switching on a motor at a construction site in Vanagaram. In KK Nagar, Pravin Kumar of Vembuli Amman Koil Street sustained burns from a snapped live cable and is undergoing treatment.

    guest workersElectrocutionTangedcoCyclone Fengal
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick