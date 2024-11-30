Chennai Rains: Guest worker electrocuted at Muthialpet

CHENNAI: A guest worker was electrocuted after he came in contact with a snapped live cable at Muthialpet on Saturday when he went to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The deceased was identified as Chandan, a native of Odisha. He was employed at a private showroom in Parrys and stayed at a room nearby allotted to the workers.

On Saturday morning, Chandan walked to the ATM kiosk near his room and when he pushed the door, he lost balance and held onto an EB pole nearby when the incident happened.

Chandan was thrown onto the road after coming in contact with a live wire and got thrown to the ground.

Onlookers rescued Chandan and rushed him to the Government Hospital, where the doctors examined and declared him brought dead. Muthialpet police registered a case and are investigating.