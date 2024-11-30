Cyclone Fengal: Guest worker electrocuted after contacting live cable

CHENNAI: A guest worker was electrocuted in Muthialpet in Puducherry on Saturday after coming into contact with a snapped live cable while attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The deceased was identified as Chandan, a native of Odisha. He was employed at a private showroom in Parrys and stayed at a room nearby allotted to the workers.

On Saturday morning, Chandan walked to the ATM kiosk near his room, and when he pushed the door, he lost his balance and held onto an EB pole nearby when the incident happened.

Chandan was thrown onto the road after coming in contact with a live wire and got thrown to the ground.

Onlookers rescued Chandan and rushed him to the Government Hospital, where the doctors examined and declared him dead on arrival. Muthialpet police registered a case and are investigating.