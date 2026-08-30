Couple arrested in the case of headless woman’s body brought to Chennai

The accused, Manik Uddin Laskar and his wife Bhagabati Majhi, were brought from Guwahati to Chennai by an IndiGo passenger flight at around 9 p.m. after the Tambaram City Police obtained transit warrants from the respective courts where they were produced.

The victim, a 38 year old woman, Hayatun Nisha, was staying with the suspects in Guduvanchery.

The couple were taken from Chennai airport to the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate under tight security for further interrogation.