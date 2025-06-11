Couple arrested for violent chain-snatching attack on Woman in Palavanthangal

CHENNAI: Police in Palavanthangal have arrested a young couple for a violent attempted chain-snatching that left a 53-year-old woman injured.

The victim, Bhavani, a resident of PV Nagar, Muthiah Street, was walking home alone near Nanganallur 5th Main Road on the evening of June 6 after her regular walk at Independence Day Park.

Around 7:30 pm, a man and woman wearing helmets approached her on a two-wheeler. The pillion rider attempted to snatch the gold chain from Bhavani's neck.

Displaying remarkable courage, Bhavani fiercely resisted, gripping her chain tightly with both hands. Enraged by her defiance, the assailants pushed her to the ground and brutally kicked and beat her before fleeing the scene on their vehicle.

Suffering minor injuries, Bhavani sought treatment at a private hospital and subsequently filed a complaint at the Palavanthangal Police Station.

Investigators swiftly registered a case and meticulously scanned CCTV footage from the area. Critical evidence emerged: the registration number of the suspects' two-wheeler. This breakthrough led police to identify the accused as Antony Raj (22) and his wife Mariya Sumithra (24), residents of Kamarajapuram, Pammal.

Police arrested the couple at their Pammal residence. During interrogation, authorities are also probing whether the pair is involved in other similar chain-snatching incidents across the city.

Following the investigation, the arrested couple was produced before the Alandur Court on Tuesday. The court subsequently remanded them to judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison.