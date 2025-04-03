CMRL outsources phase 2 to Delhi Metro, Tamil quota to go

CHENNAI: In a step to entirely privatise the phase 2 Metro line, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has outsourced the operations and maintenance (O&M) to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for 12 years. Interestingly, as the O&M has been outsourced, the CMRL has skipped the two vital mandatory clauses for hiring staff for phase 2 which are - mandatory Tamil proficiency and Tamil Nadu State reservation policy.

The much-anticipated phase 2 construction for 118.9 km in three corridors are currently under way. And, the first leg of operations, between Poonamallee to Porur Junction will begin in December this year.

But, as far as O&M (the labour behind keeping Metro Rail operational) are concerned, the CMRL will not be hiring any permanent staff for phase 2. In fact, the DMRC will take over and hire contract staff from across the country.

On April 2, the CMRL issued a letter of acceptance (LoA) to DMRC, confirming the latter will be responsible for phase 2 line and three corridors -- corridor 3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT II Metro), corridor 4 (Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass) and corridor 5

(Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur) -- including three maintenance depots at Semmencherry, Poonamallee and Madhavaram.

The DMRC was confirmed as the lowest bidder with Rs 5,870 crore after the bid submission was opened by the CMRL in March. Along with the DMRC, DB International Operations, a German railway company, had also submitted bids for O&M.

Stakeholders have strongly criticised the CMRL for doing away with permanent staff and privatising the sector. This, they say, will deprive Tamil people.

Speaking to DT Next, R Elangovan, the former vice-president of Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) said, “the DMRC has already asked its staff in Delhi of their willingness to shift to Chennai. And, with contract hiring taking place across India, we wonder what chances will people of Tamil Nadu have to get hired.”

“Also, as the CMRL has decided to outsource O&M to the DMRC, the two components (Tamil and TN reservation policy becomes nullified. Also, the CMRL is already doing away with these components by employing contract staff for phase 1,” added Elangavon.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the CMRL while employing staff for phase I had mandated the knowledge of Tamil in three attributes; read, write and speak. Additionally, reservation for categories like general, BC, BC Muslims, MBC and SC and ST was announced.

