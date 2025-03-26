Chennai Metro Rail to study feasibility of three 160km/hr semi-high speed lines in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to explore the development of semi-high-speed rail services, with trains operating at speeds of up to 160 kmph, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The announcement was made in the state budget for the financial year 2025–26, presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on March 14.

According to the budget statement, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will conduct detailed feasibility studies for three proposed semi-high-speed rail corridors.

The study will focus on three key routes:

1. Chennai- Chengalpattu-Tindivanam- Villupuram (167 km)

2. Chennai- Kanchipuram-Vellore (140 km)

3. Coimbatore-Tirupur-Erode-Salem (185 km)

CMRL has floated tenders to prepare the Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) for these corridors, marking the first step toward implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Tamil Nadu.

A similar RRTS is already operational between Delhi and Meerut (82km), offering rail services at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.