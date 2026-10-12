Chennai's new Metro line cuts travel time, commuters seek longer hours, better parking

Passengers said that the new service would make their journeys faster and more convenient, but pointed to a few teething troubles following its launch.

Sasikala, a resident of Kattupakkam, said, “The train had heavy crowds on the first day, making it difficult for children and senior citizens to get seats. The crowd was heavy, which shows it will help people travelling to workplaces, shops and temples in the morning. CMRL should advance the start of services to 6 am from 7 am for early-morning commuters.”

Concurring with her was Vivek, another passenger, who sought an extension of services until 11 pm. “This will benefit employees returning home after evening and night shifts,” he pointed out.