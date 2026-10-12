Chennai's new Metro line cuts travel time, commuters seek longer hours, better parking

CHENNAI: The newly opened Metro stretch between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani has received a positive response from commuters, with passengers welcoming the reduction in travel time and relief from traffic congestion in the western suburbs. However, they have sought extended operating hours, better parking facilities and improved safety measures at stations to make the service more commuter-friendly.
Passengers said that the new service would make their journeys faster and more convenient, but pointed to a few teething troubles following its launch.
Sasikala, a resident of Kattupakkam, said, “The train had heavy crowds on the first day, making it difficult for children and senior citizens to get seats. The crowd was heavy, which shows it will help people travelling to workplaces, shops and temples in the morning. CMRL should advance the start of services to 6 am from 7 am for early-morning commuters.”
Concurring with her was Vivek, another passenger, who sought an extension of services until 11 pm. “This will benefit employees returning home after evening and night shifts,” he pointed out.
He also flagged a safety concern at Vadapalani Metro station, claiming that the platform screen doors remained open even after a train had departed. He urged officials to address the issue immediately, pointing out the potential risk to passengers, particularly children.
Prakash, a resident of Mangadu, said that the new stretch had significantly reduced travel time for residents of the western suburbs. “Connectivity will improve further once the ongoing Metro construction works around Karambakkam, Alapakkam, Valasaravakkam and Saligramam are completed,” he stated. “A bus journey within the city takes a couple of hours, depending on traffic. With the Metro, we can reach destinations such as Central and Egmore stations faster and more conveniently.”
Sathish Kumar, a resident of Porur, said that the rush following the launch had caused delays at exit gates, with some first-time commuters facing difficulties using their cards and tickets, which resulted in long queues at the exits. “Parking facilities at Vadapalani and other Metro stations should be expanded. Multi-level parking complexes benefit visitors to nearby commercial establishments, besides generating additional revenue for CMRL,” he opined.
For some commuters, the new stretch also offers a more economical alternative to road transport. S Jaffar, a resident of Kaladipet near Tiruvottiyur, said that the fare between Poonamallee and Tiruvottiyur was Rs 50, which would come down to Rs 40 after a 20% discount for QR code and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users. “I used to travel daily on the 101 AC electric bus, paying Rs 50. During peak hours, it takes nearly 1.5 hours to reach Poonamallee because of heavy traffic,” he said.
Corridor 4 connects Poonamallee Bypass to Lighthouse runs a distance of 26.1 km
14.64-km elevated Metro stretch between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani
11 stations opened: Poonamallee Bypass, Poonamallee Bus Terminus, Poonamallee Government Hospital, Kumananchavadi, Karayanchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Thelliyaragaram, Porur Bypass, Porur Junction, Vadapalani