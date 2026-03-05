Chennai's Chetpet Eco Park gets Rs 20.16 crore makeover with water sports and musical fountain

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the revamped Chetpet Eco Park in Chennai on Monday (March 2).
The park has been redeveloped by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at a cost of Rs 20.16 crore.
The redevelopment work for the 16 acre project began in June 2025.
The revamped park features several new additions, including water sports facilities, an upgraded musical fountain, a bird viewing deck, a new tensile roof entrance, a 753 sq ft snack bar, a sand pit, and dedicated activity zones.
Of the total 16 acres, nine acres comprise the lake, while the remaining seven acres have been landscaped with walking tracks, children’s play areas, a multi-level parking facility, and an amphitheatre.
Originally created by restoring Chetpet Lake in 2017, the eco park forms part of CMDA’s broader initiative to enhance urban green spaces in the city, aiming to curb pollution and reduce the urban heat island effect.