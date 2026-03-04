CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Guindy ecological park

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the Guindy ecological park to be developed at a cost of Rs 37.85 crore at the Secretariat.
The land in Guindy, located in the heart of Chennai and owned by the Tamil Nadu government, was recovered from private parties after a prolonged legal battle. Subsequently, 118 acres of the reclaimed land was handed over to the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.
Four ponds were earlier created on the site by the Greater Chennai Corporation to facilitate rainwater harvesting and protect the central parts of the city from flooding. Works such as strengthening the banks of the water bodies, planting rare trees and ornamental flowering plants, and nursery development are under way.
The first phase of the park will be developed across 25 acres with features such as themed gardens, children’s play areas, bird habitats, an aquatic garden, lawns, viewing decks and shaded walkways, designed to attract both adults and children.
The park is expected to help improve air quality, support biodiversity and enhance groundwater recharge while serving as a recreational space for students, residents and tourists.
Stalin also inaugurated the “Super Tree Tower”, a nine-tier structure with a 30 metre vertical garden built at the Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai at a cost of Rs 11.84 crore. The structure is the first of its kind in India.