CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Guindy ecological park

The land in Guindy, located in the heart of Chennai and owned by the Tamil Nadu government, was recovered from private parties after a prolonged legal battle. Subsequently, 118 acres of the reclaimed land was handed over to the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.

Four ponds were earlier created on the site by the Greater Chennai Corporation to facilitate rainwater harvesting and protect the central parts of the city from flooding. Works such as strengthening the banks of the water bodies, planting rare trees and ornamental flowering plants, and nursery development are under way.