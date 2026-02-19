Chennai to get 25 new sponge parks at Rs 5 crore

The Buildings department will renovate compound walls and maintain the campus of the 50 crematoriums in all zones at Rs 50 crore. For migrant workers and homeless families, GCC will construct 200 container-temporary homes at Rs 12 crore. Six new night shelters will come up for Rs 9 cr.

To ensure social integration and social development, and to provide fundamental rights, protection, and welfare, to women, children, persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and trans persons, GCC will create a new social economic development wing at Rs 1 crore. A Happiness and Recreation wing will be built to ensure mental health, culture and recreation for all age groups at Rs 1 crore.

Service ducts for cables will be installed along 200 km of bus route roads by removing overhead cables. As many as 78,130 old street lights will be replaced with new LED lights across 15 zones at Rs 65 crore.