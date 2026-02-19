Chennai to get 25 new sponge parks at Rs 5 crore

CHENNAI: Around 200 parks within the GCC limits will be modernised at Rs 60 crore, announced Mayor Priya on Tuesday. Improvement works include refreshed walkways, seating, bird-friendly landscaping, children’s play areas, and enhanced lighting.
A dedicated rainwater harvesting scheme for 200 parks will be implemented for Rs 20 crore.
Five specialised inclusive parks for special children will be developed for Rs 10 crore in Thanga Salai Park, Madanakuppam Park, Dr Vishwayariyya Tower Park, and Block No 26.
As many as 25 sponge parks will be established to absorb rainwater and raise the water table at Rs 5 crore. To prevent waterlogging in playgrounds, ECO BLOC-based sponge parks at Rs 25 crore will be constructed at Jothi Nagar, Burma Nagar, Vazhuthalai Medu, MGR Nagar, Malani New Town and Canal Bank Road.
The Buildings department will renovate compound walls and maintain the campus of the 50 crematoriums in all zones at Rs 50 crore. For migrant workers and homeless families, GCC will construct 200 container-temporary homes at Rs 12 crore. Six new night shelters will come up for Rs 9 cr.
To ensure social integration and social development, and to provide fundamental rights, protection, and welfare, to women, children, persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and trans persons, GCC will create a new social economic development wing at Rs 1 crore. A Happiness and Recreation wing will be built to ensure mental health, culture and recreation for all age groups at Rs 1 crore.
Service ducts for cables will be installed along 200 km of bus route roads by removing overhead cables. As many as 78,130 old street lights will be replaced with new LED lights across 15 zones at Rs 65 crore.